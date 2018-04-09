Cop charged with stealing

A 29-year-old special reserve police constable with the community police section, appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with larceny.

SRP Elijah Belgrave, of Cascade, appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the 11th Court.

He was granted $25,000 bail with a surety and ordered to return to court tomorrow. Belgrave was arrested at a football field near the St James police barracks on Friday last week by Belmont police and charged with larceny of a gold ring and chain, valued $5,000. The officer, who has four years’ service, was arrested after an investigation by members of the PoS CID under the supervision of acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including inspector Mark Maraj, Cpl Henry and PC Madiera.

According to reports, another SRP who is a colleague of the detained officer went to the barracks last Tuesday to practice on the football field.

He reportedly left his gold chain and ring in a change room. The SRP returned at around 8 pm and realised the jewellery was missing. He made a report to St Clair police and Insp Maraj and other police officers made inquiries.

This led them to a pawn shop in Port of Spain where the jewellery was recovered. Officers went to the barracks and detained a man, who was in a football practice match.