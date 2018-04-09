Cedros fishermen expected to return from Venezuela

Hematie Sankar in tears at the Icacos beach last Friday where her intended husband Awardnath Hajarie and son Nicholas were captured by Spanish speaking men on Thursday.

So far Vicky Sankar’s rescue mission to reunite with his missing father, brother and their friend, held in Venezuela, is bearing fruits.

Sankar’s elated mother Hematie Sankar, 50, yesterday said the missing men were expected to return to Cedros today without having to face any court in the Spanish-speaking country.

“Thank God! They are coming home tomorrow (today). I have not heard from them directly. I am very glad they are coming home, and I thank God for that. I hope they reach safety. Vicky loves them very much and he will be coming back with them,” she said.

Sankar, 32, had left Cedros on Saturday in his pirogue in search of his father Awardnath Hajarie, 52, brother Nicholas Hajarie, 26, and friend Shami Seepersad, 35. All three are fishermen of Cedros. Video footage which began circulating on Thursday showed the fishermen being forced out of their pirogue and into another by Spanish-speaking men off the coast of Cedros. The armed foreigners, believed to be members of Venezuela’s Guardia Nacional, sped away.

Sankar made contact with his in-laws in Venezuela and arrangements were being made for the three men to return to the island.

“I wasn’t eating but I ate something today because I felt so happy that they will be coming home. I prayed a lot for God to make sure they come home safe,” Hermatie said.

The mother of four and grandmother of five is expected to marry her common-law husband Awardnath on May 16.

Despite waiting for 26 years to tie the knot officially, Hermatie said she just wanted him to focus on relaxing when he returned home today.

“I want him to sit back and rest when he comes. After then we will deal with the wedding and everything,” Hermatie said.