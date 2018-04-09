Ahye golden in Commonwealth 100m final

Michelle Lee Ahye

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle Lee Ahye won this country's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games this morning with a stunning performance in the Women's 100m final at the Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia.

Ahye took control early in the race and never stepped off the gas to cross the finish line in 11.14 seconds. The final was dubbed TT vs Jamaica with each country offering three sprinters, with Ghana and England filling the other lane assignments. But the pressure was on Ahye who was the favourite on paper. Ahye was unfazed, and demonstrated her class to overpower the field, punching the air as she clinched victory.

TT's Khalifa St Fort, who squeezed in the final as a "fastest loser" came sixth in 11.37 while compatriot Reyare Thomas was seventh in 11.51.

Jamaican Christania Williams had to settle for a distant second in 11.21 while her compatriot Gayon Evans was third in 11.22.