A monumental legacy

“EVERY stroke has to be honest,” Colin Laird once said. “You have to be very careful with what you are doing and tread lightly.” It was a mantra he embodied in his work.

Laird, who was laid to rest on Saturday and who would have been 94 today, was the architect behind some of our most accomplished buildings. His careful and disciplined hand wrought the original Queen’s Hall, the Brian Lara Promenade, the Jean Pierre Complex, the National Stadium, St Stephen’s College and Bishop’s High School, among others.

But it is Laird’s design of the National Library of Trinidad and Tobago that today stands as his magnum opus. The building, which at once functional and poetic, is the culmination of a career that spanned half a century. Its balance between open and closed spaces; its homage to and incorporation of local materials such as galvanise; as well as its centre-piece of a carefully-restored Old Fire Station, with its distinctive forty-five-degree tower that looks with anticipation at the people gathered in Woodford Square, mark it as the outstanding architectural achievement of a generation.

Laird’s buildings are monuments, but not monuments in a dead, ossified sense. They are living things that do what great architecture should: embody the genus loci of a place. Here was an architect who paid careful attention to the site conditions, making field trips at day and night, studying the flora and fauna to get a sense of surrounding tones.

He pushed forward in a way that sought to reverse the old agenda of colonial architecture which had, for centuries, imposed cloistered and closed symbols of remote authority. Instead, Laird acknowledged that people were the lifeblood of buildings. His Brian Lara Promenade links the troubled hills surrounding Port-of-Spain to the spanking new International Waterfront, a bridge between two worlds that seem even further apart today.

We express condolences to Laird’s family and loved ones. They might take comfort in the fact that not only did he leave behind a monumental legacy, but his career itself was trailblazing.

In 1974, Laird was made Honorary Fellow of the American Institute of Architects for esteemed character and distinguished achievements, the first Caribbean architect to gain this honour. In 2001, he received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for his outstanding achievements, and was presented with the Trinidad and Tobago Institute of Architects President’s Gold Medal at the first Architectural Design and Excellence Awards in 2005.

Laird was also honoured in June 2012 with an exhibition at the National Museum which, fittingly, coincided with Trinidad and Tobago’s fiftieth anniversary of independence. Though born in Britain, Laird, whose life revolved around his adopted homeland, played a pivotal role in our shaping of a national identity. With efforts to revitalise our capital afoot and the seeming neglect of our public spaces in recent decades, his example is a blueprint all architects should seek to follow.