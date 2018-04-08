Slime Queen Anastasia, 10, sets up business in mummy's kitchen

Slime for sale: Anastasia Ramdass poses with some of her finished slime products in her workshop/kitchen at her home in San Fernando.

Anastasia Ramdass is only ten-years-old but she’s already running her own internet start-up company from her mummy’s kitchen.

Annie makes slime—a stretchy, squishy glob of fun made from a base of white glue. She also adds special touches like colours, scents, and glitter to make her slime—Annie’s Slime— more exciting.

Newsday Kids visited Annie her home in Palmiste, San Fernando to talk about how she first started making slime and also to find out her technique.

“I first got interested in slime from watching videos online. It’s very satisfying,” Annie said, wearing a bright pink T-shirt that proclaimed her as the Slime Queen. Every weekend she would be glued to the screen. After watching several videos, Annie thought she had learnt enough to try and make her own slime. She asked her mother, Alicia, to help her get all the ingredients. After a couple of tries she perfected her method. Her friends also like making slime, she said, but she’s the only one so far who’s turned her hobby into a little business.

“I saw some of the people in the videos selling their slimes and I thought I could sell mine too,” she said. Her first customers were her cousins. “They liked it. They thought it was fun,” she said. She expanded to some of her friends at school.

Eventually, her mother set up a Facebook page called Annie’s Slime to show off Annie’s creations and introduce her product to a wider market. Her first customers, outside of her immediate family and friends, were from Arouca who drove to San Fernando just to get their hands on Annie’s Slime.

“The children were so excited, they started playing with it as soon as they got it. That was really nice to see,” Alicia said. Annie also has an Instagram page, @twinkledust_slime, where she posts her own videos as well as does reviews of other people’s slimes. In fact, while she does try to save most of her earnings, she also loves going to the toy store to buy more slime—market research. (All of Annie’s social media posts are closely monitored by Alicia.)

Annie sells her slime for $10 a container. She makes a variety of colours, textures and scents. She also tries to include a little token with each slime purchase as a treat for her customers. And she celebrates special occasions with limited edition options—for Christmas, she brings out her red and green slime, and for Easter, she modified her packaging from the usual clear plastic containers to plastic eggs.

While slime is squishy, it can also get a bit sticky—something Alicia does not enjoy having to clean up. But, Annie and Alicia noted, with just a little bit of soap and water and a clean sponge, it’s easy to clean up slime from most hard surfaces.

And if it gets on clothes, just peel off as much as possible and toss the garment in the laundry with regular detergent and it will wash right off—much to mummy’s relief. And while Annie reminds her customers not to eat slime, the material from which it is made is non-toxic—although some slime can contain bits that can be a choking hazard.

Above all, Annie wants her customers to have fun—just like she does. “I love slime,” she said with a big smile.