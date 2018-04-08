Central book spot in SSCL girls final Alexander, Sawh shine as…

Central Zone cricketers and their coach pose after booking their spot in the final of the Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League final on Friday night at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

NICKOLAI MADRAY

Central Zone girls will face defending champions South Zone in Tuesday’s final of the Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Girls Interzonal Championship at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

Central defeated East by 58 runs in the second semi-final match on Friday night in Tarouba.

Shunelle Sawh stroked 51 runs not out while Hema Mahabir scored an unbeaten 17 as Central posted a challenging total of 139 runs for the loss of five wickets after 20 overs.

Anna Lisa Soodeen took three wickets for 22 runs and Aliyah Guevara took one wicket for nine runs as East tried to limit the their opponent’s tally.

In response, East Zone only managed 81 runs as they were all out by 11.5 overs. Anna Maria Perreira top scored for the East with 46 runs. Aliyah Gomez also contributed 16 runs for the East but there were not much from the other batters.

Daylia Alexander’s five wicket haul for 17 runs, including a hat-trick, stole the spotlight as Central booked their spot in the title match which will bowl off at 2pm.

The final is being made possible through the collaboration of SSCL, UDECOTT and the Brian Lara Academy.