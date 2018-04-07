Woman robbed, raped, thrown out car

A 34-year-old woman from West Trinidad was yesterday nursing bruises after being abducted, raped, robbed and thrown out of a moving car.

The incident happened shortly after 1 am when the woman stopped a car near the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain and asked to be taken to her home.

According to reports, the driver pointed a gun at her and said he was not a PH driver, but was searching for people to rob.

He drove his car to a lonely area at Sakar Street in St James where he sexually assaulted the woman. He then pointed the gun at her and robbed her of $1,500 and a Samsung cellphone.

The woman told police the man kept pointing the gun at her during the ordeal, and as he drove along Bombay Street, St James he kicked her out the moving car.

The shaken woman said she began running and made her way to the St James Police Station where she made a report. She was taken to a district medical officer where she was examined and a report obtained. She was allowed to call relatives who took her home early yesterday.

PC Gordon and a team searched for the suspect who was not found. Yesterday, Western Division police called on women, especially casino workers travelling in the early hours of the morning, to desist from travelling alone.