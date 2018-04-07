Trendsetter Hawks I dominate in Republic Youth League

A Queen’s Park Under-12 player, right, tussles with his T&T Maestros opponent in a Republic National Youth League match yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, yesterday.

TRENDSETTER HAWKS I were in dominant mood, winning all their three scheduled matches yesterday, in the North Zone of the Republic Bank National Youth League.

Action was in the round-robin league phase, at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

In the Under-12 category, Trendsetter Hawks I strolled past Football Factory 3-0. Antonio Sealy, Isaiah Thomas and Jaden McShine found the back of the net for Trendsetter Hawks I.

Things got even better for the Port of Spain-based team in the Under-14 section, as they took care of RSSR Football Academy 5-0. Getting their names on the scoresheet for Trendsetter I were Theo Crovador, Jose Attong, Luke Williams, Jameel Hassan and Larry Noel.

But the Trendsetter I Under-16 squad saved the best for last, as they trounced Laventille United 9-0.

Josiah Edwards notched a hat-trick while there was a goal apiece for Micai Peters, Daniel David, Jaeden Miller, Antonio Chee Ping, Jaheem Ashby and Emmanuel Thomas.

Other Results:

Under-12 Division –

SANTA CRUZ UNITED (15) – Jadiel Joseph 3, Jamaludin Blandin 3, Phillip Gray 3, Rondell Princes 3, Mikey Nelson 2, Akeem Jules vs ROSARY BOYS FC (1) – Cristiano Jones.

ELITE III GOODNESS FC (4) – Jaden De Gannes 2, Micha-El John 2 vs TRENDSETTER HAWKS II (0).

QPCC ‘BLUE’ (8) – Addae Paponette 3, Mikey Charles 2, Luke Correia, Jaden Williams, Kade Collier vs T&T MAESTROS (1).

Under-14 Division –

FOOTBALL FACTORY (5) – Jahaziel Greene 2, Andrew Carr, Noel Bally, Thierry Pierre vs STEP BY STEP FA (0).

NORTH COAST SCC (2) – Abraham Kirk, Roger Kirk vs HARVARD (0).

TRENDSETTER HAWKS II (4) – Elijah Grant, Amir Gorkin, Nkosi Parks, Russell Francois vs QPCC ‘BLACK’ (0).

QPCC ‘BLUE’ (6) – Juan Monteleagre 6 vs T&T MAESTROS (0).

Under-16 Division –

SANTA CRUZ (3) – S Hospedales, D Kennedy, Johan Perouse vs RSSR (2) – I Fraser, Mamade Guerra.

PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN (5) – Jahziel Humphrey 3, Kareem Danglade, Joshua Noray vs NORTH COAST SCC (1).