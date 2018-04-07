Top seeds shine at Trinity Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s Nathan Valdez in action on day one of the bmobile Trinity Cup yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

THE TOP seeds in the boys Under-18 singles category were all in winners’ row yesterday, as action in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup got underway at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The number one ranked Andrew Mariados of the United States brushed aside Zidan Dottin of Barbados 6-2, 6-0, while second seed Mark Dancuart of Puerto Rico eliminated US’ Douglas Yaffa 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Nama Heman of India, who is ranked number three, hammered American Ian Turner 6-0, 6-1 while Jakub Svoboda of the Czech Republic came from a set down to defeat Juan Bianchi of the US 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

During the morning session, in first round fixtures, Dottin trounced Trinidad and Tobago’s Caleb Bachew 6-0, 6-0; Yaffa whipped TT’s Nathan Valdez 6-2, 6-1; Heman blew aside another TT player, Levi Hinkson, 6-0, 6-1 while Turner eased past Maxx William of St Lucia 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Svoboda got the better of Dylan Ramsay of Argentina 6-3, 6-1 and Bianchi spanked TT’s Michael Ramdial 6-1, 6-0.

Selected Results:

Boys 14-and-Under –

Group 1: Daniel Cabelleros (Guatemala) bt Tim Pasea (Trinidad and Tobago) 4-0, 4-1; Saqiv Williams (TT) bt Sham Manchikanti (India) 4-2, 4-1; Daniel Cabelleros bt Sham Manchikanti 4-2, 4-1; Saqiv Williams bt Tim Pasea 4-0, 5-3.

Group 2: Emannuel Munoz (Dominican Republic) bt Shae Millington (TT) 5-4 (7), 4-5 (9), 5-3; Arden Rosemond (St Lucia) bt Christopher Roberts (TT) 4-2, 4-0; Emmanuel Munoz bt Christopher Roberts 4-0, 4-0; Shae Millington bt Arden Rosemond 4-0, 4-1.

Group 3: Yannick Issa (Suriname) bt Saige Charlemagne (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-1; Charles Devaux (TT) bt Sebastien Byng (TT) by walkover; Yannick Issa bt Sebastien Byng 5-3, 2-4, 5-3; Charles Devaux bt Saige Charlemagne 4-1, 4-0.

Group 4: Kyle Kerry (TT) bt Nathan Elliott (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0; Jamal Alexis (TT) bt Emmanuel Porther (TT) 4-0, 4-0; Kyle Kerry bt Emmanuel Porther 4-0, 4-0; Jamal Alexis bt Nathan Elliott 4-0, 4-0.

Group 5: Ethan Wong (TT) bt Petterson George (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0; Sebastian Sylvester (TT) bt Zachery Byng (TT) by walkover; Ethan Wong bt Zachery Byng 4-0; Sebastien Sylvester bt Petterson George 4-0, 4-0.