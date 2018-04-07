Technocrats stun Glamorgan in Flow volleyball semis

Technocrats men pose with their volleyball coach.

SHERDON PIERRE

TECHNOCRATS MEN stunned favourites Glamorgan with a 3-2 victory yesterday evening as Flow Volleyball League semis served off at Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo. Glamorgan, previously unbeaten, went under 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13 to Technocrats, who leaned on top performances from Marlon Phillip and Nicholas Prescott. Today, Technocrats will face the winner of last night’s second semifinal between SEPOS and Southern United Volleyball Academy (SUVA).

Unlike their male counterparts, Glamorgan women booked a spot in today’s final after defeating a stubborn Technocrats 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-22). Kaylon Cruickshank and Phylecia Armstrong were the outstanding players for the winners.

Glamorgan will face West Side Stars for the title. The Stars had to comeback in all three sets against SEPOS but won comfortably 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-14). Malika Davidson had an exceptional all-round performance for West Side leading in spikes, blocks and serves.

Captain of Glamorgan and national player Jalicia Ross-Kydd commented on their journey thus far in the league. “It has been difficult to stay focused especially when we don’t have our full team due to injuries. This is a younger team trying to come together to represent Glamorgan.” She added, “This is my first game back but I was limited in my playing. I wasn’t able to play as much in the league as I wanted to because of injury. I have been going through the motions at national training to stay in touch with the game until i’m fully cleared to play.”

In order to retain their title, Ross-Kydd said, “Mentally we need stay focused, relaxed and trust each other.”

Today’s Schedule:

Women’s bronze medal match – Technocrats vs SEPOS (noon)

Men’s bronze medal match (2pm)

Women’s gold medal match – Glamorgan vs West Side Stars (4pm)

Men’s gold medal match (6pm)