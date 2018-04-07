Khan takes seven as Comets hold advantage

Imran Khan

VETERAN TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan played an instrumental role yesterday, as Alescon Comets hold the advantage over Raw Fitness Victoria United, on the first day of their two-day TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I Division Sixth Round game.

At the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground, Khan captured seven wickets for 51 runs as hosts Victoria United were bowled out for 201.

Khan got useful support from Kastri Singh, who took 2/48, and Vikash Mohan 1/17.

Marcelle Jones top-scored for Victoria United with 55 while ex-national all-rounder Sherwin Ganga made 37 and Keron Kanhai 29.

In response, Comets closed the day on 117/4 with Guyana Jaguars all-rounder Christopher Barnwell unbeaten on 49 while Shemroy Barrington scored 48. Taking the wickets for Victoria United were Farrel Jagmohan 3/38 and former Windward Islands left-arm spinner Garey Mathurin 1/32.

Early morning showers resulted in delayed starts to the other three Sixth Round matches yesterday.

At the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, 2017 winners and third-placed Queen’s Park I were on 200/6 against cellar-placed PowerGen with ex-WI batsman Darren Bravo on 92 not out, while fellow left-hander Yannic Cariah made 43. Barbados Pride pace bowler Keon Harding claimed 3/65 for the visitors.

Coincidentally, the other Parkites team in Premiership I, Queen’s Park II, also scored 200 runs, but for the loss of seven wickets, against Central Sports at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

West Indies Under-19 batsman Kirstan Kallicharan struck 92 while Joshua Da Silva was unbeaten on 76.

And, at the St Anthony’s College Ground in Westmoorings, First Citizens Clarke Road were dismissed for 129 against Merry Boys.

Sharing the wickets for the hosts were pacers Rishaad Harris (5/28) and Uthman Muhammad (5/30). Sean Siloch offered lone resistance for Clarke Road with 36.

Play will resume today at 10 am, weather permitting.