‘Keithos’ shows off cartoons

The late Eric Eustuace Williams.

GARY CARDINEZ

CARTOONIST Keith “Keithos” Anderson launched his third exhibition, Keithos Returns to Town, last Tuesday at the National Library, Port of Spain. The exhibition traces the development of TT in cartoon, all the events social, political, economical, sports and music.

Anderson has been drawing most of his life, starting at ten at Belmont Methodist School. He continued his craft at Belmont Boys Secondary and then the John Donaldson Technical Institute, Wrightson Road. He further honed his skill through a correspondence course in cartoons at Continental School of the USA.

He has been drawing cartoons professionally for 25 years, capturing that "rare Trini flair for the outrageous".

The affable Anderson has been doing cartoon art and writing in media throughout his career, first at the weekly newspapers Bomb, Sunday Punch, TNT Mirror, and the Blast. He's also worked at the Express and the Guardian as an editorial cartoonist.

In 1995 he took over from his friend and mentor the legendary Dunstan Eugene Williams (Dew), a great artist who was recognised locally, regionally and internationally and worked for the Guardian for 37 years. As a teenager Anderson dreamed about walking in the shoes of Dew who drew So Deh Say and That’s That (for the Guardian.)

Over the years he mastered all his skills and after 15 years he retired from the Guardian. This was his longest stay at any enterprise.

Anderson says the 100-piece exhibition, Keithos Returns to Town, is a representation of his humorous interpretation of personalities and events in the country, the Caribbean and the world.

One man dominates the exhibition: Eric Eustace Williams, who is affectionately called the Father of the Nation.

Several calypsonians performed at Tuesday’s launch, which saw Peru’s Ambassador to TT Luis Hernandez, Anthony Smart, Michael Paul, Theron Shaw, Brother Book, Brother Valentino, Contender, Abebele, Daisy James-McClean, Tony Fraser and Nalis executive director Catherine Romain in attendance.

The exhibition which continues until April 13 is being held in collaboration with Nalis. Nalis has been supporting his efforts over the years, Anderson said in a media release. He thanked Nalis' executive director Debbie Goodman and her team for the support in staging the exhibition. His previous two exhibitions were titled Fifty Faces and Keithos Back In Town.

Here are some highlights of the launch.