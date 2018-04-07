Cyclist breaks both legs

A motorcyclist broke both his legs when he collided with a vehicle in Couva on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Fazad Ali, of Beaucarro, Freeport was riding his motorcycle along Mc Bean Main Road, Couva around 10.30am when he hit a green Suzuki SUV.

His motorcycle went under the van. The driver of the van, who was not identified, received minor injuries. Ali, a lorry man with the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he is warded in a stable but serious condition.