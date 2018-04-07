Correia, McKenzie take RBL Jr Golf title

Zico Correia snatched the win yesterday with a brilliant round of 70 to win the Boys 11-13 division as the RBL Caribbean Junior Open Golf Championships concluded at St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka. Correia, who was third after day one and second on Thursday, moved up one more spot with a final score of 220.

Overnight leader Chris Jr Richards, wlipped with a 75 yesterday to go with his 77 and 73 for a tally of 223. Theo Jean-Noel finished third with a 76 yesterday for a score of 239.

The Boys 16-17 category was won by Jonathan Jean-Noel who had a 76 yesterday for a total of 229 to easily claim victory. Jean-Noel proved the most consistent over the Championships with scores of 75 and 78 previously.

In runner-up spot was Iz Hustler whose 78 yesterday was good enough for a score of 233 to hold off Xzavier Wiggins who also shot 78 but had a three-day score of 236.

Among the Boys 14-15, there was no stopping Demar James who destroyed the field with another top round (79) for a full score of 248. In a distant second was Nathan Regelen who shot a round of 80 to finish with 257. In third was Dravid Bhim whose 85 saw him total 263.

Serena Mackenzie took the top spot among Girls 16-18, shooting 82 yesterday for the win and a total of 244. In second was Sarah Ramphal who hit 85 to go with previous rounds of 82 and 88 for a total of 255. Karina Matabadal was third with an 88 for an aggregate of 267.

The Girls 14-15 division was claimed by Emily Odwin who dominated yesterday with a round of 78 for a total of 236. In second was Yeji Lee who had an 82 for a total of 246. A distant third was Ashley Michel who hit a 92 for a score off 266.

And Eryn Blakeley took the honours among Girls 11-13 with an 82 to go with rounds of 91 and 82 for a 255 total. Kyndall Campbell was second with a 93 yesterday and 289 total. Chloe Adjodha was third with 103 yesterday and an aggregate of 307.