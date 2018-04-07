Communities benefit through skills training programme

ABOUT 265 communities last month began their skills training programme offered through the Ministry of Community Development. A statement from the ministry said the Community Education Programme (CEP) provides skills training in a variety of marketable skills. It targets the unemployed and under-employed.

The ministry said the programme provides participants with equal opportunities to prepare themselves to compete for jobs or to develop the skills to create sustainable self-employment and entrepreneurship. Several of the CEP’s tutors are past students of the programme.

Helen Maikoo, a past student, now a tutor, who teaches the bread, cakes and pastries class said, “The CEP programme benefited me in a great way giving me the confidence to show and express myself in cooking. I always had a love of baking, cooking and anything involved with being around the kitchen.”

Maikoo’s first class was in international cuisine, preservatives, drinks and desserts and, for her, it was just something fun to do, but it turned out to be a stepping stone into the catering industry. Now, with a registered catering business Maikoo believes others can also begin their own businesses or enhance their skills.

“It is never too late to start something or learn something and I’m glad that I made that decision to take part in this programme because I don’t believe I would have gotten the courage to be where I am today.” Classes are being offered throughout Trinidad and Tobago with almost 8000 persons participating, the ministry said.

Some courses offered include: computer literacy; hairdressing; bread, cakes and pastries making; jewellery making; fabric design; soap making; mixology; landscaping, events management; child care; welding and fabrication; small engine repairs; small scale agriculture (grow box). The programme is expected to conclude in June and participants will receive a certificates when they’ve completed their cycle.