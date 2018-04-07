Catholics opposed to law’s removal

AS protests continue over the proposed removal of the anti-buggery law, the Catholic Church yesterday issued a release expressing its opposition to the law’s removal while also urging Christian leaders to adopt a kinder approach to homosexuals. Referring to a statement issued by the Antilles Episcopal Conference in 2016, entitled, “Marriage: A Covenant between a Man and a Woman”, the Church said it maintains its stance that marriage should be a relationship between men and women and said any deviation from this was in contrary to the teachings of the Bible.

They also asserted that if the anti-buggery laws were struck down and homosexuality promoted in TT, it would not necessarily be the right decision for society.

“Legal recognition of homosexual unions or placing them on the same level as marriage would mean not only the approval of deviant behaviour, with the consequence of making it a model in present-day society but would obscure basic values which belong to the common inheritance of humanity.

“The Church cannot fail to defend these values, for the good of men and women and for the good of society itself.”

Despite their objection to the homosexual lifestyle, the Church is also urging religious leaders to extend compassion towards homosexuals and denounced acts of violence towards homosexuals.

“The Bishops strongly urge that all will respect those brothers and sisters of ours who admit to having an orientation different from the majority of our people. We must respect them, do no violence to them, and respect their basic human rights, for they, along with us, are made in the image and likeness of God,” the release said.