Saturday 7 April 2018
Bandit beaten senseless

A 26-year-old man was yesterday badly beaten when he tried to rob a Barataria house.

According to police, at about 5 pm yesterday the man went to a house on Fifth Street and announced a hold-up. He told one of the occupants of the house to get a rope.

He however let the victim go for the rope alone, and the victim used that opportunity to raise an alarm. Men who heard the victim’s cries alerted the police and intervened.

The men grabbed the would-be bandit, and beat him as they detained him.

Police arrived and arrested the man. He is now in police custody, where investigators intend to place him on identification parades in relation to other crimes.

