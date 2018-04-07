Amazing provision

EVERY year we are treated to an abundance of ground provisions at this time, and although some may think that Easter means provision and fish, the supply extends way beyond that. We have blue dasheen and lily-white butter cassava, golden-hued sweet potatoes and, if you are lucky, tannia and bottleneck yams.

Sweet potatoes and cassava are more readily available at our farmer’s markets. Dasheen, however, is often imported from some of the smaller islands – these are the whiter-hued dasheen, that to me, "boil-up" reasonably well, but lack some flavour.

Blue dasheen, on the other hand is my favourite. These are locally grown and are always smaller in size than the white dasheen, very hairy and very muddy and damp, indicating they have been freshly dug.

Dasheen and cassava must be prepared within a day of purchasing. If time does not permit this, then they can easily be peeled and frozen for future needs.

Boiling dasheen can be a bit tricky, because it takes a bit longer than other provisions and you can be teased into thinking they are cooked; there is a time when the dasheen, especially the blue variety, turns that characteristic bluish, purplish hue that indicates that it is nearly cooked. At this point blue dasheen is sticky and delightful! Delicious on its own with a drizzle of olive oil.

Leftovers can be sliced, pan-fried in coconut oil and dusted with sea salt for another provision delight.

Provisions are part of our culinary landscape; the variety that we are blessed with allows us never to tire of them. Recently they are in the limelight because of their noteworthy nutritional profiles, complex carbs, and low-glycemic-index foods, perfect for everyone. They are being ground into flours and even being incorporated into mainstream commercial products.

However, beware of those products, as the key ingredients are often blended with not-so-desirable ingredients. Always try to go for the freshest provisions and create your own amazing dishes in your kitchen.

Here are a few to get you started this weekend.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Callaloo

This is a Caribbean twist on the traditional Italian gnocchi, the combination of the sweet potatoes and callaloo makes a rich and wholesome dish.

1 tbs veg oil

4 large dasheen/callaloo, washed and chopped

12 oz sweet potato

4 ozs cheddar cheese, grated

2 tbs butter

1 egg yolk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

1/4 to 1/2 cup flour

1 cup milk

Heat vegetable oil and add callaloo, cook until soft adding a little stock or water to prevent sticking. Cook for about 10 minutes, remove and cool.

Boil potatoes, peel and mash with 2 ozs cheese, butter and egg yolk.

Season with salt and pepper add nutmeg.

Add half the callaloo to the sweet potato and combine, add flour one tablespoon at a time just to make a soft dough.

Bring a large pot with water to a rolling boil, add salt.

Divide potato dumpling mixture into 4 pieces, roll each piece into a log about one-inch thick, cut into 3/4-inch pieces and drop into boiling water, cook until they float to the top, remove and drain, place in a large bowl.

Place milk into a saucepan, bring to a boil, add salt, pepper and some more nutmeg if desired, add the rest of the callaloo and the cheese cook to thick.

Spoon over dumplings and serve.

Serves 4 to 6

Grilled Cassava with Lime Garlic Sauce

2 lbs cassava, boiled and drained

1/3 cup olive oil or vegetable oil

1 tbs chopped garlic

2 tbs lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs chopped chadon beni

Remove inner vein from cassava cut into 2-inch lengths and place in a shallow baking dish.

Heat oil in a small saucepan, add garlic and lime, add salt and pepper. Sauté for a few minutes more, do not brown garlic.

Add chadon beni, stir and pour mixture onto cassava, covering all the cassava with the pieces.

Preheat broiler and place cassava under broiler.

Broil until hot and edges are browned.

Serves 4 to 6

