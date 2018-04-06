Woman buffed by bus driver over torn ticket

Helena Holder displays the torn ticket that was refused by a bus driver aboard a PTSC bus from Chaguanas to Port of Spain this morning

What should have been an otherwise uneventful trip to Port of Spain from Chaguanas became an embarrassing stand-off with a bus driver, as housewife Helena Holder attempted to board a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus using a torn ticket. She claims she was loudly buffed.

Holder visited Newsday's Port of Spain office yesterday claiming she was disrespected and denied entry to the bus when she attempted to present the ticket to the driver. She said the ticket was torn by accident while in her purse and was still valid according to PTSC regulations, but was made to stand outside the bus despite her explanations.

"I usually buy these tickets in bulk at the beginning of every month to avoid the back and forth, but if you see how easy these tickets tear you will understand. I tried to tell the driver that it was still valid as I still had both ends of the ticket, but he kept accusing me of trying to come on the bus for free and even told me I picked it up from the street."

Holder said it was only after another passenger offered the driver a fresh ticket was she able to board the bus and said as soon as she arrived at the PTSC terminal in Port of Spain, she filed an official complaint with management. She said the incident was very troubling and management understood the seriousness of the matter.

"They told me that it shouldn't be an issue once the customer has both ends of the ticket. Accidents happen from time to time, but it's how you deal with these things is really what makes a difference. The customer service representative apologised on behalf of the company, but I'm just hoping that their service is better in the future. You can't just talk to people anyhow you like." Newsday attempted to contact PTSC Chairman Edwin Gooding for comment but was unsuccessful.