Tobago sales clerk granted bail for marijuana

Thirty-six-year-old sales clerk with RAM Marketing Rodney Rooplal of Bon Accord Estate was granted $360 000 bail on Thursday after ten rectangular packets containing six kilograms of marijuana were seized from his white panel van around 8.30 pm.

He had just disembarked from the Cabo Star cargo vessel on April 2 at the Scarborough Port.

According to a police report, the van was searched and police from the Scarborough CID found $350,000 in marijuana. Rooplal was charged on April 3 by PC Kernel Dates of the Scarborough Task Force, appeared before magistrate Annette Mc Kenzie at the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday and reappeared on Thursday. The charges were laid indictably.

Rooplal was previously convicted of larceny and for the possession of marijuana in 2009. He was fined $5,000.

He was remanded into custody until May and granted bail of $360,000.