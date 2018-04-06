Man in court for prison officer's murder
A man from east Port of Spain has been charged for the murder of prison officer Davendra Boodooram.
Andre Nicholas Lavia, also known as “Brandon Thomas” and “Wetman Andre” was charged with murdering Boodooram on January 26.
Lavia appeared in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court Friday afternoon.
Boodooram, 50, was driving along Frederick Street in Port of Spain after finishing his shift at the Port of Spain State Prison, when he was ambushed by a gunman near to St Mary’s College.
The father of two was shot four times- once to the head, once to the neck and twice in his chest.
He died on the scene.
His attacker than ran up Frederick Street, across Oxford Street and then towards Charford Courts in East Dry River.
Within days of the murder, homicide detectives released a sketch of Boodooram’s killer.