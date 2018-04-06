Man, 70, shoots bandit after robbery
A 70-year-old St Augustine man who, on Thursday, was robbed at gunpoint of a bag with $5000, used his licensed firearm to shoot one of the two bandits. The wounded man escaped but left behind the bag with the cash.
According to reports, at around 12.16 pm, the victim was in his car which was parked on Scott Street, St Augustine, when he was approached by two men, one armed with a gun. The gunman demanded that the man hand over the bag. As the bandits were running away, the man pulled out his gun and shot one of the men.
The wounded bandit left the bag on the ground and ran away.
A report was made to Tunapuna police and police issued an all points bulletin to be on the lookout for the bandit.