Korea Film Week

THE Embassy of the Republic of Korea is hosting its 2018 Korea Film Week from April 10 – 12 at MovieTowne, Invader's Bay in Port of Spain.

Since 2012, the embassy has been showcasing selected Korean films to TT audiences through the annually held film week. As a unique medium of cultural exchange, the embassy believes that films can contribute to fostering mutual understandings among people from different social, economic, and political backgrounds, the embassy said in a media release.

"The embassy genuinely hopes the films would provide a valuable opportunity for people of TT to not only experience distinct Korean characters but also feel the common humanity that is shared by all of you," the release said.

Five Korean films of a variety of genres have been chosen for the sixth film week this year. Following is the screening schedule:

April 10 – Duresori: The Voice of East (music drama), 6.30 pm

April 10 – Clown of a Salesman (family drama), 9 pm

April 11 –The King of Jokgu (comedy), 6.30 pm

April 11 –The Fatal Encounter (period drama), 9 pm

April 12 – A Hard Day (crime action thriller), 6.30 pm

April 12 – Duresori: The Voice of East (music drama), 9 pm.

Admission is free and on a first-come first-serve basis; distribution of tickets started yesterday and only two tickets per person are allowed.

For more info: the Embassy of Korea at 622-1069 or koremb.tt@gmail.com.