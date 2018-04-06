‘I would have protected her’

MURDERED: Christine Chuniesingh, strangled by a man who later surrendered to police and admitted his crime.

THE mother of 20-year-old Christine Chuniesingh yesterday said had she known that her daughter was planning to break up with her boyfriend of nine months, she would have been present and protected her from her brutal fate.

Christine was strangled on Tuesday by her boyfriend, who later confessed to killing her.

“If she told me she wanted to break up with him, I would have been there to make sure everything went okay,” said Fabiana Melanie in an interview with Newsday.

Melanie said Christine and the would-be killer met nine months ago online. He was a driver.

They had several things in common, but, according to Melanie, what Christine and the suspect shared most in common was their love for music.

Melanie said the man was a pan player and a drummer.

Despite their common ground, the young woman had plans for herself and her future which did not seem to include the boyfriend. Chuniesingh told the suspect that she wanted to break up with him, and for weeks he sent her messages over WhatsApp, asking why she wanted to leave.

The relationship came to a fatal end on Tuesday.

Melanie was told Christine was at the front of her house minutes before the incident happened. Just then, the boyfriend stopped in front of the house, got out of the car, grabbed her and took her away in his vehicle. She was told by witnesses that Christine seemed unwilling to go into the car with the man, but went anyway.

The estranged boyfriend took her to an abandoned house on Hillview Road, where he strangled her.

The man then went crying to his aunt’s house and told her what he had done. She convinced him to go to the police.