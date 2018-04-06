High-flying Glamorgan ready for Flow volleyball semis

Glamorgan women’s volleyball team pose with members of their coach and management team.

SHERDON PIERRE

Glamorgan’s men and women senior teams aim to defend their FLOW Volleyball Premier League titles when the semi-final round serves off on Saturday at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.

Glamorgan’s female team head coach and former national player Saleem Ali is confident that both teams will retain their titles this weekend.

“We are going into the semi-final matches playing the same way we have been doing throughout the tournament,” he said.

The former long-standing national setter continued, “Our women’s team should defend their title easily.

However, the men’s team lost one of our starting players due to an injury so we will have to work a bit harder, but we have what it takes to retain our title.”

Glamorgan women completed the round robin phase of the league undefeated, while only dropping two sets in their six matches. The favourites will face a winless Technocrats in the first semi-final at 12pm. West Side Stars, who finished second on the table with four wins and two losses, will battle third-placed SEPOS (two wins, four losses) in the second semi-final match at 2pm.

In the Men’s division, Glamorgan were also unbeaten, winning all five of their round robin games and surrendering only three sets.

They will come up against Technocrats (one win, four losses) at 4pm.

Second-placed SEPOS (four wins, one loss) will square off against third-ranked Southern United Volleyball Academy (three wins, two losses) at 6pm. The final for the men and women will take place at the same venue on Sunday.

Sunday’s schedule:

Women’s bronze medal match (12 noon)

Men’s bronze medal match (2pm)

Women’s gold medal match (4pm)

Men’s gold medal match (6pm).