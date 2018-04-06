Four held after attempted bird robbery
Officers of the Las Lomas Police Station arrested four men after they attempted to steal a Keskidee bird from its owner in a brazen robbery in Longdenville this afternoon.
According to reports, the man was walking along a street shortly after midday when he was confronted by four men, one of whom was armed with a .22 pistol who ordered him to hand over the bird.
After taking the bird, which was secured in its cage, the men escaped on foot and witnesses notified the police.
Officers of the Las Lomas Police Station responded and arrested the men five minutes later.
Both the bird and the pistol were recovered.
According to officers, robbery of pet birds are not unusual and the animals if well taken care of can fetch up to $30,000 on the black market.