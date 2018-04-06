Four artists to show new works

Randall Fulchan

THE 101 Art Gallery starts its 2018 season with an exhibition of new works by four accomplished artists whose works feature different styles and art mediums.

The exhibition opens on April 14 from 10 am to 2 pm and continues to April 25 at the gallery at 74 Woodford St, Newtown. It will feature Gregory Williams, Garth Duncan, Randall Gerard Fulchan and Ryan James.

Williams started getting interested in art from an early age, inspired by two of his uncles who brought home magazines featuring art and design. He started to draw cartoons and other pencil drawings at six and showed an aptitude for art also in primary school. When he won a prize in school for coming second in class his family was elated. With the money they gave him as a reward, he bought his first set of watercolours, said a media release.

Williams is mostly a self-taught artist and likes to use different mediums for his works, such as pencil, watercolours, acrylics, oils, pastels and pen and ink. His subjects are also various: portraits, landscapes, still-life paintings and abstracts.

Duncan has been painting professionally for over 20 years and has developed a very unique painting style. His paintings have adorned the walls of many private art collectors, both regional and international.

He is a passionate and bold artist and his work is profound; his imagery is arresting and quietly demands attention. The delicacy of his watercolours has captured the moods of the country sides and seascapes of TT, the release said.

Fulchan’s art is about personal or observational experiences. As an artist he strives to connect with his viewers and aims to move them emotionally. Conceptual/ abstract / impressionistic art forms are his language of choice for doing this. His eyes and mind are always feasting on the diverse richness of our tropical landscape and the bold vibrant tones of the tropics which contrast and play in harmony at the same time. Fulchan loves working with oil paints, acrylic paints as well as inks

James enrolled at SCAD, The University for Creative Careers, in Savannah, Georgia, USA and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Illustration in 2012.

During his time in college he showed interest in many different areas of art where his skills as an illustrator could be applied. He has shown interest in concept art, visual development and storyboarding for movies and video games.

As an artist he prefers the route of the narrative and storytelling over conceptual abstract image making.