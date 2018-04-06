Carter ‘flies’ to Commonwealth silver for TT
Trinidad and Tobago got its first Commonwealth Games medal on day two of action today as swimmer Dylan Carter took silver in a thrilling Men's 50m butterfly final at The Optus Aquatics Centre, Gold Coast, Australia.
Carter, 22, watched by his mother Tracy and his sister, touched the wall in 23.67 seconds, missing the gold by .30 of a second. South Africa's Chad Le Close, who led for the majority of the race despite a slow reaction, won in 23.37, with his compatriot Ryan Coetzee claiming the bronze in 23.73.
Carter, quick off the blocks, swam an almost excellent race and held his pace among the leaders to ensure he came out with a medal and make TT proud. The 2016 Olympian continues to impress as this country's next swimming star.