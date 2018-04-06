Arnold, Rodriguez, Abraham claim Catch titles
JOSHUA ARNOLD claimed the boys Under-21 singles title yesterday, the final day of the 30th annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Facing Kobe James in the final, Arnold needed three sets to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
The respective boys and girls Under-14 singles finals were more straightforward affairs, with David Rodriguez getting past Ethan Wong 6-2, 6-3 in boys action, and Isabel Abraham defeating Aalisha Alexis 6-4, 6-1 in the girls equivalent. Beckham Sylvester walked away with the boys Under-12 singles trophy, after getting the better of Jace Quashie 4-2, 4-3 (1).
Victoria Koylass and Yin Lee Assang teamed up to defeat Emma Davis and Kimberly Sabga 6-2, 7-6 (7) to clinch the girls doubles crown, but Davis did not go home empty-handed, as the partnered with Keshan Moonasar to defeat Arnold and Rhyse Houllier 6-3, 6-4 in the senior mixed doubles final.
Wong and Kyle Kerry combined to overcome the challenge of Charles Devaux and Sebastian Sylvester 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 10-6 in the final of the boys Under-14 doubles category.