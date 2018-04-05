Woman shot during robbery attempt after church

A 60-year-old Arouca woman who was returning home from church on Tuesday night managed to ward off two armed bandits who later shot her in the buttocks. The brave woman, Mary Judy Beharrysingh, was treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and later discharged.

Police reports revealed that at around 8.30 pm Beharrysingh, who had earlier attended a service at the Kingdom Hall church was walking near the church to her Bon Air, Arouca home when she was confronted by the bandits. They attempted to rob the victim, but she put up a fight causing one of the men to get angry after she told them she had no money or valuables. Beharrysingh began struggling with the gunman during the confrontation and attempted to run away when she was shot. The wounded woman was assisted by passers-by who were alerted to the sound of the gunshot. She was first taken to the Arima Hospital then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she received medical treatment.