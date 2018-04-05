Just In
Friday 6 April 2018
Rowley: Dillon case is private matter

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre during the post cabinet press briefing.

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley was unfazed by the sealing of records by a United States law court that on Wednesday cleared National Security Minister Edmund Dillon of any wrongdoing in a property dispute amid initial allegations of fraud, saying it was "a private and personal matter."

Dillon's interest in a Manhattan apartment and a bank account belonging to lifelong friend Neville Piper, 88, originally of La Brea was challenged in a civil suit by Piper's niece.

At today's post-Cabinet media briefing, Newsday asked if the confidentiality provision deprived Dillon of fully clearing his name.

Rowley replied, "That's not a matter for me and this Government.

"What I do know is that allegations were made against him, that he was involved in fraud and other unsavoury matters, and I have now been told that in a court of law that has been found not to be true." Rowley said how the US court conducts its business was not a matter for him. "It was ventilated in a court of law under the jurisdiction of another country. It's a private and personal matter and I don't know what else you want me to say."

