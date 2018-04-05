McAL sponsors Jacob's book
THE ANSA McAL Group, through its corporate communications department, is sponsoring copies of Debbie Jacob’s book Making Waves: How the West Indies Shaped the United States for her CXC Caribbean History class for the inmates of the Port of Spain prison.
Jacob, who is the founder of the Wishing for Wings Foundation is a Newsday columnist, author and also a librarian at the International School in Westmoorings.
In 2010 she began to teach English at the Youth Training Centre (YTC). That move changed the lives of the young men forever.
She has been teaching at the Port of Spain prison for over five years.
In a media release ANSA McAL said it “commends Jacob for the unyielding commitment to her vision and remarkable selflessness in assisting inmates towards education and productivity.”