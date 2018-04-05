Just In
Mom: Cop was trigger-happy Man gunned down in Moruga 3 testify against Vicky Ramona: Where are Shamfa’s arrival figures from? No charge for Kuntie
follow us
N Touch
Thursday 5 April 2018
Crime and Court

Man gunned down in Moruga

A Moruga man was gunned down early on Wednesday morning while liming outside a bar close to his home.

Newsday was told around 2.05am, residents of La Lune Road reported hearing several gunshots.

On checking, they found Julian “Ganzy” Sinanan, 38, bleeding in some bushes in front of Lucy’s Bar. Residents lifted Sinanan out onto the roadway and called police. When Moruga police arrived a short while later, Sinanan was already dead.

The district medical officer visited the scene and ordered the removal of his body to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy. Police said Sinanan had previous convictions for possession of narcotics.

Comments

Reply to this story

Crime and Court