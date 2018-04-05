Man gunned down in Moruga

A Moruga man was gunned down early on Wednesday morning while liming outside a bar close to his home.

Newsday was told around 2.05am, residents of La Lune Road reported hearing several gunshots.

On checking, they found Julian “Ganzy” Sinanan, 38, bleeding in some bushes in front of Lucy’s Bar. Residents lifted Sinanan out onto the roadway and called police. When Moruga police arrived a short while later, Sinanan was already dead.

The district medical officer visited the scene and ordered the removal of his body to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy. Police said Sinanan had previous convictions for possession of narcotics.