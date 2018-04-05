Leewards beat TT; Bajans clinch U-15 title

BARBADOS sealed the Cricket West Indies Under-15 Regional 50-over title with an exciting four-wicket win over Guyana in what was a virtual final at Kensington Park in Jamaica, yesterday.

Guyana posted a competitive 206 all out, batting first, with Mavendra Dindyal coming agonisingly close to a century with 98.

In reply, Barbados had their noses in front getting to 123 for two in 30 overs. The Bajans lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle order but they got to 207/6 to defend the regional title.

At Melbourne Oval, TT suffered a heartbreaking five-run loss to Leeward Islands. Leeward Islands were dismissed for 132 in 49.3 overs. Andrew Rambaran was the best bowler for TT grabbing three for seven. In reply, TT were in a comfortable position on 77/3 in 28 overs. However, TT collapsed and were dismissed for 127 in 49.5 overs. Rajeev Ramnath was the top scorer for TT scoring 33. TT finished the tournament with two wins and three losses.

In another match, Windward Islands defeated Jamaica by three wickets. Jamaica were bowled out for 164, before Windward Islands scored 169/7 in 46.2 overs.