King, Bruce claim Catch titles
ANYA King and Alexis Bruce both claimed girls singles titles when action in the 30th Annual Catch National Junior Tennis Championships continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.
King, facing her fellow national junior teammate Yin Lee Assang, prevailed in two sets 6-3, 6-1 to win the girls Under-18 singles title. In the girls Under-16 singles final, Alexis Bruce was a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 winner over Keesa Lee Young.
Cameron Wong also won a girls singles crown when she defeated Jordane Dookie in the Under-12 final. Messiah Permell took the boys Under-10 singles crown with a 4-1, 4-3 win over Jordell Chapman.
The tournament ends today with matches from 9 am.
OTHER SELECTED
RESULTS:
Boys Under-12 Doubles Final
Nathen Martin/Jace Quashie def Daniel Jeary/Beckham Sylvester 4-0, 4-0
Boys Under-10 Doubles Final
Jordell Chapman/Messiah Permell def Brian Harricharan/Liev Khan 4-0, 4-1
Mixed Under-12 Doubles Final
Jaylon Chapman/Inara Chin Lee def Zechariah Permell/Christi-Anna Hills 3-4, 4-1, 4-3
Mixed Doubles Under-10 Final
Jordell Chapman/Abigail Chin Lee def Brian Harricharan/Brianna Harricharan 4-0, 4-2
Mixed Doubles Under-14 Final
Sebastian Sylvester/Shauna Valentine def Nicholas Ready/Charlotte Ready 6-3, 6-3
Boys Doubles Under-18 Final
Jaydon Alexis/Alijah Leslie def Che Andrews/Kobe James 7-6, 1-6, 10-8
Boys Doubles Under-21 Final
Keshan Moonasar/Nabeel Mohammed def Joshua Arnold/Adam Escalante 7-5, 4-6, 10-6
Girls Under-14 Semi-finals
Aalisha Alexis def Keesa Lee Young 7-6, 6-3
Isabel Abraham def Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-1
Boys Under-12 Semi-finals
Beckham Sylvester def Jaylon Chapman 4-2, 2-4, 4-2
Jace Quashie def Zechariah Permell 2-4, 4-1, 4-0
Boys Under-14 Singles Semi-finals
Ethan Wong def Kyle Kerry 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
David Rodriguez def Luca Shamsi 6-3, 6-4
Boys Under-14 Doubles Semi-finals
Charles Devaux/Sebastian Sylvester def Jamal Alexis/David Rodriguez 6-1, 3-6, 10-7
Kyle Kerry/Ethan Wong def Christopher Roberts/Saqiv Williams 6-2, 6-1