HDC to educate citizens on housing
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has embarked on a campaign to educate and empower citizens to be more informed and make confident decisions regarding their shelter.
In a release, the ministry said despite its best efforts it will never be able to provide affordable housing solutions for everyone on its housing application database.
The campaign, titled Hello Neighbour, will aim to provide citizens with the necessary information for accessing public housing, the steps involved in buying homes on the open market and those required if they opt to construct their own homes.
The ministry said it is hoped that through print and radio ads, newspaper inserts, posters, brochures and social media, the campaign will demystify the role of HDC and position it as a responsible and caring organisation.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Randall Mitchell said the ministry felt it was important to educate citizens, and they can be empowered to make responsible, well-guided decisions, with respect to the vitally important commodity of shelter.