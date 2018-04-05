Garcia: Better skills needed in South
EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia justified the closure of three National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) campuses at Point Fortin, Palo Seco and Moruga by saying higher-end training is now in demand by industry and the general public.
This can be obtained at bigger campuses at Point Lisas, St Madeleine, and La Brea, he said.
Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika had lamented the closures in a motion on the adjournment of the Senate yesterday (Wednesday), saying residents of the South Trinidad oil belt will now have to shoulder the hefty transport costs to study elsewhere.
However, Garcia said industry no longer demands semi-skilled workers as previously trained at the three venues being shut, but rather higher training such as the journeyman level available at other the three other campuses where NESC has consolidated its offerings. He claimed there was a very low enrolment in the courses offered at three campuses under review.
For the three campuses' combined capacity of 192 students, there were just 42 applicants, and only one person ultimately registered, Garcia said.