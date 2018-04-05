Finance Minister: economy turning the corner

(Left) Finance Minister Colm Imbert gets a tour of Scotiabank TT's Operations and Shared Services Company (OSSC) in Chaguanas by the company's vice-president Carlene Seudat on April 4, 2018. Also on the tour (in back, left to right) are Scotiabank TT's managing director Stephen Bagnarol, OSSC chairman David Noel and Scotibank TT director Derek Hudson. PHOTO COURTESY SCOTIABANK TT

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the TT economy is "turning the corner," as several large local companies have reported better earnings in the first quarter (January-March) of this year.

"Surprisingly, in some of my interactions with some of the larger companies, they say their revenue this year is significantly better than last year – for the first three months of the year. I'm talking about retail and manufacturing, manufacturing in particular. "In some cases it would not be so, but some of the larger companies are telling me they're doing better this year than last year, while some of the smaller ones are not."

Imbert gave Newsday an assessment of the economy during an interview on Wednesday afternoon after his tour of Scotiabank TT's Operations and Shared Services Company in Ramsaran Park, Chaguanas. This shared services hub employs 750 people in the bank's back-office operations, including account processing, customer support, lending verification and enhanced due diligence for TT and 17 other countries in the region.