Carter swims to Commonwealth 50m butterfly final
TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s swimmer Dylan Carter advanced to tomorrow’s (FRIDAY) final of the men’s 50-metre butterfly, on the first day of action in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast, Australia.
In yesterday’s semi-final Carter, who swam in lane four, finished second in a time of 23.90 seconds, behind Australia’s Grant Irvine, who clocked 23.79 seconds, while Sam Perry of New Zealand was third in 23.99.
The final is carded to take place at 5.37 am, with the 22-year-old Carter drawn in lane six.
TT’s boxer Michael Alexander progressed to the second round of the men’s 60-kilogramme (lightweight) category, after a unanimous decision (five points to zero) over Kenya’s Nicholas Okoth.
In triathlon, TT’s Jenna Ross placed 21st out of a field of 24 in the women’s triathlon, in a time of one hour 10 minutes 25 seconds (Bermuda’s Flora Duffy took gold in 56 minutes 50 seconds) while, in squash, Kale Wilson, Mandela Patrick and Charlotte Knaggs were all beaten in their respective first-round matches.
And, in cycling, the quartet of Keron Bramble, Kwesi Browne, Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip failed to advance beyond the first round of the men’s team sprint.