Thursday 5 April 2018
Sports

Carter swims to Commonwealth 50m butterfly final

TT Swimmer Dylan Carter placed second in the semifinal of the 50m butterfly event, during the Commonwealth Games being held in Australia. Image courtesy TT Olympic Committee twitter account.

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s swimmer Dylan Carter advanced to tomorrow’s (FRIDAY) final of the men’s 50-metre butterfly, on the first day of action in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast, Australia.

In yesterday’s semi-final Carter, who swam in lane four, finished second in a time of 23.90 seconds, behind Australia’s Grant Irvine, who clocked 23.79 seconds, while Sam Perry of New Zealand was third in 23.99.

The final is carded to take place at 5.37 am, with the 22-year-old Carter drawn in lane six.

TT’s boxer Michael Alexander progressed to the second round of the men’s 60-kilogramme (lightweight) category, after a unanimous decision (five points to zero) over Kenya’s Nicholas Okoth.

Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander (left) fires a left hook at Kenya's Nicholas Okoth during their men's 60kg (lightweight) bout yesterday at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

In triathlon, TT’s Jenna Ross placed 21st out of a field of 24 in the women’s triathlon, in a time of one hour 10 minutes 25 seconds (Bermuda’s Flora Duffy took gold in 56 minutes 50 seconds) while, in squash, Kale Wilson, Mandela Patrick and Charlotte Knaggs were all beaten in their respective first-round matches.

TT's Jenna Ross leaves the water to transition to the cycling leg, in the women's triathlon, at the 2018 Commonwalth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia yesterday.

And, in cycling, the quartet of Keron Bramble, Kwesi Browne, Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip failed to advance beyond the first round of the men’s team sprint.

 

