74 accountants join ICATT

Members of ICATT's council elected to serve for the 2018 – 2019 term: From L-R: Kerry Mohammed, Denise Chinpire-O’Reilly, Dianne Mano, Dinesh Bhola, Krishna Boodhai, Tabia Holder (Corporate Secretary), Stacy-Ann Golding (President), Esther Le Gendre (Chief Executive Officer), Derek Mohammed, Anthony Pierre, Vijay Parabdeen, Nicole Joseph

Seventy-four new accountants have joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago (ICATT), newly re-appointed president Stacy-Ann Golding told members

at the institute’s 48th annual general meeting, at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, last week.

With a current total just shy of 1,500, ICATT recorded growth in its professional membership over the period January to December 2017, Golding said.

Golding congratulated the new inductees during her address, while challenging them to hold true to the professional standards of their chosen field. She also urged them to become engaged in volunteering in service of the profession.

Also re-appointed as vice-president was Denise Chinpire-O’Reilly.

Chinpire-O’Reilly currently serves as an ex-officio member of the Licensing Committee and is alternate director for TT at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) and a member of ACCA.

After the AGM, the first council meeting was held with four newly-elected members joining the now 12-member council.

Kerry Mohammed, a chartered certified accountant and chief financial officer at Goldrock Consultancy, and chartered accountant Vijay Parabdeen, partner at Aegis & Company and client services director, Aegis Business Solutions, will now serve on the council for the first time.

Re-elected to council were Anthony Pierre and Krishna Boodhai. Pierre, a former ICATT President and long-standing council member, is also the current president of ICAC.

Boodhai who once served as chief executive officer of ICATT, was first elected to the council in 2015.

Other members of council continuing their term in office for the 2018 – 2019 period are: Pria Narinesingh (immediate past president) Dwayne Rodriguez-Seijas, Denise Chinpire-O’Reilly, Derek Mohammed, Nicole Joseph, Dinesh Bhola and Dianne Mano.