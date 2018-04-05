36 Illegal Immigrants held in hotel raid

File photo: ANSEL JEBODH

Port of Spain CID officers raided two hotels in San Fernando and Chase Village on Wednesday night, resulting in the arrest of 35 female illegal immigrants, one Jamaican and a Trinidadian man, on five outstanding warrants.

The exercise started around 9 pm on Wednesday and ended at 4 am yesterday. It was led by head of the Port of Spain CID Acting Sen Sup Ajith Persad and included ASP Anderson Parriman, Sgt Anthony Williams and PC's Sookwah, Meyers and others.

According to reports officers first went 4-Play at Bertrand Street San Fernando shortly after 9 pm and raided the establishment. At the premiss officers found seven women from Nigeria, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic who were unable to produce any travel documents to suggest they were in the country legally.

They were detained and are expected to be handed over to the officers of the Immigration Department for processing.

The same team of officers then went to Rich Gold Hotel located at Chase Village, where they found 27 women, ages 20 to 32, who are suspected of having arrived in the country illegally. Officers also detained a Jamaican man in his early 30's who was unable to produce any documents while a 45-year-old Trinidadian man who was wanted on five warrants for failing to attend a High Court matter for fraud charges was also detained.