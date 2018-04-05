3 testify against Vicky

TESTIFIED: Carlton Cato, 84, one of three men who testified yesterday in the San Fernando Magistrates Court at the start of a PI into fraud charges against Vicky Boodram and her former husband Ravi Arjoonsingh. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

A San Fernando magistrate yesterday read 107 fraud charges to Vicky Boodram and her former husband at the start of a Preliminary Inquiry into the million-dollar cruise ship fraud matters.

Initially, Boodram, 34, a former travel agent and businessman Ravi Arjoonsingh faced 109 charges linked to the failed cruise ship packages offered in 2010 by her company- Boodram’s Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Limited. But yesterday, senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine dismissed two of the charges because the virtual complainants have since died.

Three witnesses, two of them elderly men, testified in the PI which began in the First Court. First to testify was retired fireman Prince Solomon, 70, of Cap de Ville in Point Fortin. It is alleged that the duo and company defrauded him of $9,000 in September 2010. Several documents were tendered into evidence among them receipts, terms and conditions of purchase and notices from a daily newspaper.

Next to testify was 84-year-old Carlton Cato, a retired school teacher.

It is alleged he was defrauded of $9,000. The last witness was Senior Supt Totaram Dookie of the Fraud Squad. The charges against the duo alleged that on dates between May 2010 and January 2011, at La Romaine, with intent to defraud, the two procured and caused to be paid, delivered or transferred to themselves and their company sums of money by virtue of a Wells Fargo standard letters of credit. The money totalled $1,331,900.

Sgt Vinelle Bassarath of the Fraud Squad laid the charges. Both accused were unrepresented by counsel yesterday and opted to reserve cross-examinations of the witnesses. The PI continues next Wednesday.