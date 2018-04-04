Woman strangled, man surrenders to police

TWENTY-year-old Christine Chunsingh was yesterday reportedly strangled by a man, said to be her boyfriend, after they got into a heated argument.

It was reported the 26-year-old man, from KP Lands, Valencia, and the woman were at a house at Hillview Road, Bye-Pass, Arima, when the incident happened around 12.30 pm.

Reports indicated that the man then went to his aunt’s home where he cried and confessed to killing Chunsingh. His aunt managed to convince him to surrender himself to Arima police at around 2 pm.

Up to 7 pm yesterday police were still investigating the incident.