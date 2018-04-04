Wilson continues excellent showing at CARIFTA

ZAREK WILSON continued his excellent showing at the 2018 CARIFTA Aquatic Championships with a trio of gold medals on the penultimate day of swimming action, on Monday, at the National Aquatic Centre, Kingston, Jamaica.

The 12-year-old Wilson extended his medal haul for TT to eight – seven gold and a silver.

On Monday, TT gathered nine medals (five gold, two silver and two bronze), to push their overall tally to 34 (16 gold, 12 silver and six bronze).

The Bahamas led with 43 medals (17 gold, eight silver and eight bronze) with Guadeloupe third with 37 (10 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze).

Wilson and Nikoli Blackman were involved in two finals on Monday.

In the boys 11-12, 200-metre individual medley, Wilson won in two minutes 24.93 seconds, with Blackman placing third in 2:30.59.

Later in the evening, Wilson prevailed in the boys 11-12 200m butterfly in 2:23.22, followed by Blackman in 2:25.83.

In between those races, Wilson took gold in the boys 11-12 100m freestyle in 58.59.

Kael Yorke triumphed in the boys 15-17 200m butterfly in 2:05.88 while, in the mixed 11-12 4x100m freestyle relay, the quartet of Zoe Anthony, Josiah Changar, Savannah Chee-Wah and Blackman emerged victorious in a new Games record time of 4:08.60, smashing the previous standard of 4:10.28 set by Jamaica last year.

Anthony earned a silver medal in the girls 11-12 200m individual medley in 2:36.56 and Caitlyn Look Fong placed third in the girls 11-12 200m butterfly in 2:43.79.