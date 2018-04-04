What’s happeningwith forestry programme?

THE EDITOR: I wish to point out to the Minister of Agriculture that due to his limited experience in the ministry all his efforts are being focused on the distribution of Caroni lands to past workers.

The minister is still feeling his way and is not making progress anywhere. As a past corporate secretary of Caroni 1975, he seems to be trying to please all Caroni past workers.

The minister has been in office for two and a half years but he hasn’t done anything for the reforestation programme that appears to have become a construction programme. The programme was not meant to be involved in construction and to have parks in forested areas. The parks have created places for the sale of drugs and other illegal activities.

Mr Minister, the national reforestation programme was started in 2004 with the intention of rehabilitating the forests to their original condition and to render community service where necessary.

I am still hoping the programme will be continued as early as possible.

FRANK MOHAN

Penal