TT win 2 gold, 2 bronze at CARIFTA Chess
TT BROUGHT home two gold medals and two bronze medals after competing at the CARIFTA Youth Chess Championships in Suriname, which was held from Friday to Monday.
Zara La Fleur won gold in the Under-12 girls category, while Alan-Safar Ramoutar won his third consecutive gold medal for TT in the Under-16 absolute category.
Earning bronze medals for TT were Anusha Saha in the Under-16 girls category and Sadiqah Razark in the Under-20 girls category.
Although it was the first international tournament for most of the players, all rose to the occasion and represented TT admirably.
TT also won four sub-category medals, including two silver and two bronze medals. Siblings Tayden Balliram and Tristan Balliram copped silver and bronze respectively in the Under-8 absolute, while Cayleigh Manocha and Kavira Singh clinched silver and bronze respectively in the Under-10 girls category.
TT SQUAD
Under-20 Girls: Sadiqah Razark
Under-16 Absolute: Alan-Safar Ramoutar, Zaakir Razark, Keshav Maharaj
Under-16 Girls: Anusha Saha,
Under-12 Absolute: Juninho La Fleur, Javed Maharaj, Luke Balliram, Tristan Balliram, Tayden Balliram, Ari Bunsee
Under-12 Girls: Zara La Fleur, Cayleigh Manocha, Aryana Nanan, Kavira Singh