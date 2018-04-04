Social Development Ministry: No dismissals, contracts expired
THE MINISTRY of Social Development and Family Services says it has not dismissed any staff, as indicated by media reports.
In a release yesterday the ministry said on March 31, the short-term contracts of a number of employees expired and they left the ministry via “natural attrition.”
The ministry explained that in keeping with its mandate and new strategic direction it was “currently reviewing its organisational structure to ensure alignment.” It said the restructuring exercise included identifying its human-resource needs in the short, medium and long term.
“Persons are therefore being recruited and retained in keeping with our identified needs.”
The ministry said it would continue to exercise the available option of offering new short-term contracts as necessary, in order to ensure the provision of efficient and effective service to all clients and stakeholders.