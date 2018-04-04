Second brother charged with soldier’s murder

Ravi Pooran

THE brother of the man charged with murdering army Sgt Ken Palmer appeared yesterday before a San Fernando magistrate jointly charged with the offence. Ravi Pooran, 31, appeared before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine to answer five charges including possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is also alleged that he had the firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger the lives of Palmer’s two children – nine-year-old Kayron and his sister Kyley, seven.

The charges arose from a shooting on March 15 at the home of Palmer’s in-laws at Dalloo Road in Gasparillo.

Cpl Ian Bobb of Homicide Bureau Region III laid the charges.

Pooran, who was shot and wounded in the alleged incident, is the brother of 26-year-old Brandon. On Wednesday, doctors discharged Pooran from the San Fernando General Hospital.

Last week Tuesday, Brandon appeared before the same magistrate charged with the same offences.

However Brandon was also charged with wounding Pooran with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and attempting to murder Palmer’s common-law wife Radica Pooran, 36. She is also the aunt of the accused Pooran brothers. Police also charged Brandon with two counts of shooting with intent against the couple’s two children.

Palmer, 42, of Olera Heights at Circular Road in San Fernando, went to the house of his in-laws in Gasparillo where he got into an altercation with a group of men.

It is alleged the brothers went to a nearby house, returned with guns and opened fire at Palmer and his family. Palmer died at the scene.

Yesterday the magistrate remanded Pooran into custody and adjourned the case to April 23, the same date his brother is expected to reappear.