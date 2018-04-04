Republic Bank wins 4 awards

Republic Bank Limited (RBL) logo

Republic Bank has earned two awards this year from International Banker magazine – Best Commercial Bank and Best Innovation in Retail Banking. The indigenous bank has also been honoured by Global Finance magazine as 2017 Bank of the Year while by Latin Finance magazine recognised it as 2017’s Best Bank. Commenting on its four international awards, Republic Bank said this proves that “the finance sector is one area where developing countries like TT have the ability to punch above their weight.”

“Key influencing factors” in the judges’ decision to grant the awards to Republic Bank were its commitment to customer service, digital strategy and omni-channel approach to customer interaction as well as the success of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives under its Power to Make A Difference Programme.