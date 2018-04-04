Prison officers granted bail

TWO prison officers who were allegedly caught trying to smuggle contraband items into the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca last week, were each granted bail by an Arima magistrate.

Shane Rambharose and Shaun Johnson were granted bail of $40,000 and $80,000 respectively when they appeared before magistrate Debbie-Ann Bassaw in the Arima Magistrates Court yesterday.

They were represented by attorney Nikolas Ali. They were charged under the Prisons Act for bringing contraband items into the prison.

Johnson received an additional charge of possession of 136 grammes of marijuana.

They were not called upon to plead to the charges, which were laid indictably.

It is alleged Rambharose was in possession of his personal cellphone and a pack of cigarettes, in an area of the prison where such items are prohibited even for prison officers.

Johnson was allegedly found with the marijuana, five packs of cigarettes, a cellphone and $1,500 cash.

When they appeared in court yesterday, Bassaw granted fresh bail to both men, who had been granted station bail by a justice of the peace last week. The fresh bail set was higher than that granted at the police station.

The two are to reappear in court on May 1.